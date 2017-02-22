Officials investigate death of woman who walked away from assisted living facility

Ruby Whedbee (Photo: Elizabeth City Police Dept.)

ELIZABETH CITY, NC (WVEC) – Police confirm they are actively investigating the death of an elderly woman who went missing from an assisted living home.

Ruby Whedbee went missing from Brookedale Senior living Monday afternoon.

Surveillance footage showed the woman walking along a sidewalk.

She was later found dead less than a mile away from the facility on private property, police said.

Joe Stuter said a neighbor told him she was found on his property.

"Something has to be done to keep that from happening because you have different people wandering off, apparently they're not being watched well," Stuter said.

A Silver Alert said Whedbee might have suffered from dementia.

Regardless, many want to know how the woman left without anyone seeing.

"I have to be buzzed in and buzzed out. Somebody has to walk me in and walk me out. They just don't let the patients come up to them." a woman who has visited friends told 13News Now.

13News Now asked Brookdale Corporate management multiple questions surrounding Whedbee’s death.

A spokesperson sent a statement saying in part, “Brookdale Elizabeth City offers, through its assisted living license, assistance with activities of daily living while preserving the resident’s independence and freedom of movement.”

Medical examiner, Carla Godwin, said the cause of Whedbee’s death is still under investigation, but is not considered suspicious.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services confirmed an ongoing investigation involving social services.

A spokesperson said they are unable to speculate on any penalties the facility might face.

