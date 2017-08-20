On again, off again, on again Suffolk rally

(Photo: Patterson, Erin)

SUFFOLK, Virginia (WVEC)-- In downtown Suffolk, in front of city hall, it was the rally that was called on, called off and eventually called back on.

Imari Griffin organized the unity rally Saturday and she eventually cancelled it on her Facebook page.

Griffin then had a change of heart and called it back on, despite receiving threats, "Yes I was but it didn't stop me from coming out it didn't stop us from showing everybody love." However, a Suffolk spokeswoman said the police department was not aware of any threats and was not investigating any threats.

Griffin decided to organize the unity vigil on behalf of Deandre Harris.

Harris was the 20-year old Suffolk man who said he was beaten by White supremacists last weekend in the Charlottesville demonstrations where a woman was killed by a driver who plowed into a crowd of anti-White supremacists protesters. Two Virginia State Troopers who were patrolling the area in a helicopter were also killed.

In the crowd at the Suffolk rally was Harris's parents who wore t-shirts with a very graphic photo of Deandre with his face and head bloodied after he was beaten.

"It''s wonderful I didn't expect for it to be like this but it's wonderful it's wonderful to see so many people do care, that they came to show their love and support for him," said Deandre's Harris' mother, Felicia.

The crowd of about one hundred people was very diverse.

Youth minister Domenick Epps encouraged the people in the crowd to hold hands with people of different races while they prayed and he also asked the crowd to hug each other.

"Show that God can turn a bad situation into something great. As children of God we're called to be the peacemakers ," said Epps.



© 2017 WVEC-TV