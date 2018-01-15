On King day, Trump mentioned as much as civil rights leader

President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with lawmakers on immigration policy in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Jan. 9, 2018, in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Evan Vucci/AP, FILE)

ATLANTA (AP) - President Donald Trump was mentioned nearly as often as Martin Luther King Jr. by those commemorating the national holiday created in honor of the slain civil rights leader.



For Trump, that was not necessarily a good thing. Two of King's children, the pastor of the historic Atlanta church where King once preached, and the Rev. Al Sharpton were among those on Monday who indicated the Trump presidency was undermining efforts to ease racial tensions in the U.S. And they sharply criticized disparaging remarks about African countries that Trump is said to have made last week.



Trump dedicated his weekly address to King on Monday, but that did little to assuage the criticism.



In a speech Monday in Washington, Martin Luther King III said, "We got to find a way to work on this man's heart."



