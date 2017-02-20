On Kurt Cobain's 50th birthday, Frances Bean Cobain remembers her dad

Kurt Cobain of Nirvana during the taping of MTV Unplugged at Sony Studios in New York City, 11/18/93. Photo by Frank Micelotta. *** Special Rates Apply *** Call for Rates *** (Photo: Frank Micelotta Archive)

Feb. 20, 2016 would have been the 50th birthday of Kurt Cobain, the Nirvana frontman who died at age 27 in April 1994.

Frances Bean Cobain, the late rocker's 24-year-old daughter, remembered her dad in a handwritten note she shared on social media.

"Today would have been your 50th birthday. You are loved and you are missed. Thank you for giving me the gift of life. Forever your daughter, Frances Bean Cobain," she wrote.

February 20th 2017. Happy Birthday. A post shared by Frances Bean Cobain (@space_witch666) on Feb 20, 2017 at 12:01am PST

In an interview with Rolling Stone about the HBO documentary Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck, Frances said her father sacrificed his life for his art "because the world demanded it of him. I think that was one of the main triggers as to why he felt he didn't want to be here and everyone would be happier without him."

"In reality, if he had lived,...I would have had a dad," she continued. "And that would have been an incredible experience."

At Sundance, 'Cobain' goes beyond the rock icon

