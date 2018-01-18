One day until possible government shutdown

A pedestrian walks past the U.S. Capitol as congressional lawmakers work on a deal to fund the government and avert a shutdown by midnight Friday, on December 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVEC)-- The day before the government is set to run out of money began with President Trump Tweeting: "If there is no wall, there is no deal."

Congressional Democrats were holding out for a deal on immigration.

House conservatives demanded more money for the military.

Virginia Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, put out a joint release Thursday, saying they oppose a one-month Continuing Resolution, adding: "We do not support perpetuating the current budgetary dysfunction that is hurting our country and our Commonwealth."

ODU assistant professor of political science Ben Melusky said, allowing the government to close would be a big mistake.

He says, there would be no winners, only losers, which he says would be the GOP, since they control the House, Senate and White House, and would get blamed.

"I think it's going to be all night sessions to try to through some short term spending arrangement that there's some Republicans who say they're not in for it," he said. "But it's 2018, it's election year. And you don't want to be the ones that you down the government on your watch."

