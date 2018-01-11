One dead another injured after shooting in Newport News

Crime scene (Photo: AP)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- One person is dead and another injured in shooting in Newport News on Thursday.

According to police the shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. at the 11100 block of Tarrytown Court.

Once on the scene, officers located a man inside an apartment who had been shot and pronounced dead at the scene. The age and identity of the victim is unknown.

A 15-year-old was also shot in the leg and went to a local hospital. His injuries are non-life threatening.

There is no suspect information at this time, and police are still on the scene investigating.

