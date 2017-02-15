One man killed, another seriously injured in Chesapeake shooting

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead, and another injured, Wednesday night.
The shooting occurred in the 3100 block of Gaston Dr. just after 9 p.m.
When officials arrived they found two men who had been shot. One of those men died at the scene. The other man was taken to a Norfolk General Hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.
There is no suspect information at this time.
If you have any information, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
