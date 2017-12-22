WVEC
Close

One man shot near Norfolk's Downtown Plaza

Staff , WVEC 11:05 PM. EST December 22, 2017

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Norfolk police are investigating a shooting near Downtown Plaza Friday night.

According to dispatch, a call of a shooting came in at 10:43 p.m. on the street behind the plaza, Fenchurch Street.

The victim has non-life threatening injuries.

No further information has been released at this time. This is a developing story, stick with 13News Now for updates. 

© 2017 WVEC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories