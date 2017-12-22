One man shot near Norfolk's Downtown Plaza

Crime scene (Photo: AP)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Norfolk police are investigating a shooting near Downtown Plaza Friday night.

According to dispatch, a call of a shooting came in at 10:43 p.m. on the street behind the plaza, Fenchurch Street.

The victim has non-life threatening injuries.

No further information has been released at this time. This is a developing story, stick with 13News Now for updates.

