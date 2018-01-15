One person treated after house fire in Hampton

(Photo: Hampton Fire Department Twitter)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Hampton firefighters were called to a residential fire Monday night.

The fire broke out in a home around 8 p.m. on the 500 block of Shelton Road. Once crews were on the scene they found smoke coming from the eves.

Luckily the fire was put out in 20 minutes. It was contained to the kitchen with extension into the attic.

One person was treated, but released.

No further information has been released at this time.

