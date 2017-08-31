One swimming advisory lifted, one still in place

The surface of the Black sea (background) (Photo: olhakozachenko)

NEWPORT NEWS/CAPE CHARLES, Va. (WVEC) -- Virginia Beach Department of Health has lifted one if two swimming advisories Thursday.

The advisories were issued on Wednesday to protect public health following two abnormally high bacteria level readings.

A re-test shows that the area near the Lynnhaven Inlet, from Starfish Road to Rockbridge Road, has returned to an acceptable bacteria level and is safe for swimming and wading.

However, the area from end of 5000 block of Ocean View Avenue to Mortons Road remains under advisory. These waters east of Little Creek Amphibious Base were re-sampled today and results will be available Friday, Sept. 1.

Signs near the Lynnhaven Inlet that previously alerted the public of the advisory have been removed. Those posted further west near the Navy base will remain until the advisory is lifted.

Recreational waters are monitored for bacteria using indicator organisms such as enterococci, the indicator of choice for estuarine and marine waters. Enterococci are a group of organisms used to determine the extent of fecal contamination of recreational waters.

While Enterococci do not cause illness, scientific studies indicate that their presence is closely correlated to the presence of other disease-causing organisms. People swimming or wading in waters with bacteria levels higher than the standard have an increased risk of developing gastrointestinal illness and skin, eye and respiratory infections.

Environmental health officials sample recreational beach water on a weekly basis during the swimming season from May through September.

© 2017 WVEC-TV