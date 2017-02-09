Over 1,000 images of child pornography found on Va. Beach man's laptop

(Photo: KVUE)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A 30-year-old man was sentenced to 192 months in prison for possessing child pornography, Thursday.

Bruce Lee Scott pleaded guilty in October 2016.

According to court documents, Scott received multiple images of child pornography through file-sharing program online. When a search warrant was issued at Scott's home, officials found more than 1,000 images and over 40 videos of child pornography on his laptop.

Evidence suggesting a sexual relationship between Scott and a minor was also found at the home.

Scott was convicted in 2006 for indecent liberties with a child, according to court records. As a result of that conviction, Scott is required to register as a sex offender.

Scott has been sentenced to 192 months in jail, and a lifetime of supervised release.

