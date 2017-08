(Photo: CREDIT KEITH HARDWICK)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- An overturned tractor trailer has blocked an entrance ramp to Military highway Friday morning.

The truck flipped over around 6:30 a.m., and the blockage is from the entrance ramp to Bainbridge Boulevard.

No further information has been released.

(Photo: CREDIT KEITH HARDWICK)

