Report: Burger King might be buying Popeyes Chicken

The fried chicken chain Popeyes may soon have a new owner.



Restaurant Brands International, which owns Burger King and Tim Horton's, is considering buying the Popeyes brand, according to a report from Reuters.

The deal is in the early stages and the companies have not agreed on a price.

Popeyes runs more than 2,000 restaurants around the world. Shares of Popeyes stock jumped Thursday after the possible deal was announced.

No price has been established for the Atlanta-based chain, according to the report, and there was no guarantee negotiations would take place.

