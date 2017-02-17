WVEC
Report: Burger King might be buying Popeyes Chicken

Restaurant Brands International, which owns Burger King and Tim Horton's, is considering buying the Popeyes brand, according to a report from Reuters.

The fried chicken chain Popeyes may soon have a new owner.

Restaurant Brands International, which owns Burger King and Tim Horton's, is considering buying the Popeyes brand, according to a report from Reuters

The deal is in the early stages and the companies have not agreed on a price.

Popeyes runs more than 2,000 restaurants around the world. Shares of Popeyes stock jumped Thursday after the possible deal was announced.

No price has been established for the Atlanta-based chain, according to the report, and there was no guarantee negotiations would take place. 

