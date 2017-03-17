Owner of dog found buried in shallow grave charged with Animal Cruelty

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Police located the owner of a dead dog that was found buried in a shallow grave at the Oceanfront last month.
The dog was discovered near the 8500 block of Ocean Front Ave.
According to Animal Control, the dog appeared to be an older adult female hound mix and had an injury to her head.
The owner, 65-year-old Michael Eric Whalen, has also been named a suspect.
Whalen has been charged with one count Animal Cruelty, and one count of Dumping Trash. Both charges are misdemeanors. He has since been released.
