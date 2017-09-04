Pacemakers recalled over hacking fears

A surgeon implants a pacemaker to a patient in an operating room, on July 19, 2013 at the Argenteuil hospital, in a Paris suburb. (Photo: FRED DUFOUR, 2013 AFP)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - What's worse than a broken heart? How about a hacked heart. The Food and Drug Administration is warning that there are 465,000 people out there with pacemakers vulnerable to hackers who might be able to switch off the devices.

The threat is so serious the FDA is recalling those implantable pacemakers.

You can call 1-800-722-3774 for details about the recall. The hotline was set up by the manufacturer, Abbott Laboratories.

