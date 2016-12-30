Buffalo developer and school board member Carl Paladino

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Buffalo School Board Member Carl Paladino had quite a response for a WGRZ reporter who texted him, asking if he'll resign.

His text to Reporter Jeff Preval read: "Are you an idiot? Read my statement. I don't change my mind."

I asked @CarlPaladino whether he was going to resign today. This was his answer via text... #reporter doing his job. pic.twitter.com/3JmLequJwW — Jeff Preval (@PrevalWGRZ) December 30, 2016

Paladino has been heavily criticized for recent comments he made about President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama in a survey that was published in Artvoice.

On Thursday, the Buffalo School Board voted 6-2, calling on him to resign. Paladino is refusing and the board will now take steps to get the New York State Commissioner of Education to kick him off the board.

Paladino issued the following statement after the board's vote Thursday:

"The Board of Education's action today is certainly not an illustration of a profile in courage or leadership. City of Buffalo Council Members, Legislators, the Mayor and County Executive have joined in the chorus of those Board members seeking my removal so as to push back on me to not disclose their culpability in rigging the recent teachers' contract or their complicity in trying to unfairly settle the Board's $450 million lawsuit against Lou Ciminelli for fleecing the citizens and children of Buffalo. I will fight to the end to continue to expose the corruption."