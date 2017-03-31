NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Five people were sentenced to 66 years in prison for their involvement in a heroin and fentanyl trafficking organization.

34-year-old Nathaniel Powell was the final member to be sentenced. He is facing 25 years in prison.

26-year-old Detuan Gordon, 38-year-old Ernest Cross, 56-year-old Valerie Wilson, and 34-year-old Marque Wilson had all previously been sentenced for their roles.

According to court documents, the organization made and distributed heroin between March 2012 and July 2016. Most of their supply for the heroin and fentanyl came from Baltimore. The completed product was repackaged using a hydraulic press machine and gel capsules for retail sales.

Police executed a search warrant on December 22, 2015 to search Gordon's home. They found opiates, scales, drug paraphernalia, and guns. Gordon was already a convicted felon at the time and a AK-47-style rifle was found in his possession.

Police also found nearly $50,000 in cash, a firearm, heroin, and fentanyl.

Wilson was arrested in Moyock, North Carolina, after selling five grams of heroin. She had a minor with her when she sold the drugs.

Two of the members had previously led police on vehicular chases. Marque Wilson on June 10, 2016, and Nathaniel Powell on May 26, 2016.

Powell, who is also a paraplegic, used a cane to drive during the pursuit. Which ended after he crashed into another driver, hospitalizing the victim.

After Powell was arrested, he threatened to kill a person he believed was working with police. He was then arrested on federal charges, and pled guilty in October 2016. He once again made more threats to a co-conspirator through notes that were sent between cell blocks at Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

