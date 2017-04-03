Parent claims Portsmouth Bus Driver texts & drives

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- A video is getting shared thousands of times on Facebook. It was posted by Christopher Beaton who claims it shows his son's Portsmouth School bus driver texting behind the wheel. Beaton told 13News Now his son shot the video on his cell phone last week.

"My son showed me the video when he got out of school I was just like, wow! I was just angry with the bus driver doing something like that and all of the rest of the kids I was thinking about them," said Beaton.



Beaton said his son took the video on his way back home from Churchland Middle School on bus 92. Beaton said his son's mother reported the incident to their child's principal but he posted the video on Facebook to warn other parents.



"Thinking about my son and other people's kids, I said I had to do something about it. It's that one bus driver you know but I feel there might have been more bus drivers doing the same thing," said Beaton.



13News Now reached out to Cherise Newsome the Portsmouth Public Schools spokesperson about the allegations. She said PPS has reviewed the video but were unable to verify the video, source, date, time and location of the video.



However, Newsome said the named bus driver in the video did previously work for PPS but is no longer an employee. 13News Now proceeded to ask Newsome when was the bus driver fired, released or relieved from her duties. She made the following statement.



"I cannot libel anyone, so I cannot verify that without proof or details. Also, even if I did know, we cannot comment on personnel matters," said Newsome.

