Parents angry over school's lack of response to Tornado Warning

Duck and Cover

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va (WVEC) – Six Virginia Beach schools failed to shelter students in place during a tornado warning Thursday, a spokesperson said, and some parents are outraged.

“This happened during school hours and I wasn’t able to make sure my children are safe,” said Laura Lambrecht, who has a daughter at Kempsville Middle School.

Lambrecht said as soon as she heard about the warning, she texted her kids. All reported that they sheltered away from open spaces in the hallways, except her daughter at Kempsville.

“She told me that in the classrooms, the windows were not closed, blinds were not closed, they had free roam of the school,” said Lambrecht.

Virginia Beach Schools Spokesperson, Eileen Cox, said the school’s radio failed to alert staff.

“There were other media outlets,” said Lambrecht. “We do not live in the stone age.”

13News Now spoke to some students at Kempsville Middle on Friday. Many said procedures were confusing.

“My teacher closed the blinds and started yelling at us to stop looking outside,” a student said. “Really, it was more or less like ‘Hey you’re fine. Just sit in the class. Nothing is going to happen.’”

According to Cox, schools “practices must improve” and they are working to “strengthen our internal procedures”, but no staff are under any disciplinary action.

“I don’t feel safe right now with sending my children to school,” said Lambrecht. “When they go to school, I’m hoping the school is there to keep them safe and that didn’t happen.”

13News Now also received the same type of reports from Chesapeake and Portsmouth parents, but we did not hear back as of news time.

Here are the six Virginia Beach schools which did NOT follow the procedure:

Cooke Elementary

Linkhorn Park Elementary

Parkway Elementary

Bayside Middle

Kempsville Middle

Cox High

Read the full statement, below:

“As I shared previously, student safety is the top priority for all Virginia Beach City Public Schools staff. As yesterday’s storm approached, all schools took precautionary measures, including moving students inside the building from any portable classrooms, closing external walkways, and keeping students indoors. When the tornado warning was issued, there were five schools which did not shelter in place either because of the path of the storm or because they were unaware of the warning. As a division, we acknowledge that our practices must improve. We know that parents have high expectations of us when their children are in our care. We take that responsibility very seriously and are re-doubling our efforts to ensure every step is being taken to keep our students safe. Therefore, we are working right now to strengthen our internal procedures. We have already started the process of reviewing protocols, further testing equipment and improving our communication and training to ensure consistent actions across all 86 schools and centers moving forward.” -Eileen Cox, Virginia Beach Schools

