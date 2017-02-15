Parents ask president to defend their kids

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Remembering Velma Scaife
-
Missing teen cases could be related
-
Family donates Nat Turner's bible to museum
-
W&M statue vandalized over weekend
-
Florists hard at work for Valentine's Day
-
Students help recovering classmate
-
Former 13News Now reporter Velma Scaife passes away
-
Firefighter shortage concerns
-
VDOT Toll Relief Program Application Deadline Approaches
-
Lawmakers speak on shooting death
More Stories
-
Hampton Roads Regional Jail picks new leaderFeb 15, 2017, 4:22 p.m.
-
Driver pleads guilty to crash that killed EVMS studentFeb 15, 2017, 5:28 p.m.
-
Two hospitalized after car goes into houseFeb 15, 2017, 4:45 p.m.