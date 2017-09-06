Part of Portsmouth Blvd closed due to damaged power pole

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Portsmouth Police have closed down part of Portsmouth Boulevard due to an accident damaging a power pole Wednesday morning.
Road closures are from Hodges Ferry Road to Mayflower Road.
According to police, the road will be closed for the next few hours in both directions.
Crews are working to repair the damage.
No further information was released.
