Part of Portsmouth Blvd was closed due to damaged power pole

Staff , WVEC 2:31 PM. EDT September 06, 2017

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Portsmouth Police have finally opened Portsmouth Boulevard where an accident damaged a power pole Wednesday morning.

The accident involved a Ford Mustang. The driver was not injured, but has been charged with reckless driving.

Road closures were from Hodges Ferry Road to Mayflower Road.

Crews worked to repair the damage.

No further information was released.

