Part of Portsmouth Blvd was closed due to damaged power pole

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Portsmouth Police have finally opened Portsmouth Boulevard where an accident damaged a power pole Wednesday morning.
The accident involved a Ford Mustang. The driver was not injured, but has been charged with reckless driving.
Road closures were from Hodges Ferry Road to Mayflower Road.
TRAFFIC ALERT UPDATE: Portsmouth Boulevard from Mayflower Rd to Hodges Ferry Rd. is now open to all traffic.— PortsmouthPD (@PortsmouthPD) September 6, 2017
Crews worked to repair the damage.
No further information was released.
