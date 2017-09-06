Part of Portsmouth Blvd was closed due to damaged power pole

A power pole in down in Portsmouth Wednesday morning

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Portsmouth Police have finally opened Portsmouth Boulevard where an accident damaged a power pole Wednesday morning.

The accident involved a Ford Mustang. The driver was not injured, but has been charged with reckless driving.

Road closures were from Hodges Ferry Road to Mayflower Road.

TRAFFIC ALERT UPDATE: Portsmouth Boulevard from Mayflower Rd to Hodges Ferry Rd. is now open to all traffic. — PortsmouthPD (@PortsmouthPD) September 6, 2017

Crews worked to repair the damage.

No further information was released.

