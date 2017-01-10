WVEC
Close
Closings Alert 40 closing alerts
Close

Part of Rt. 460 closed due to 18-wheeler accident in Suffolk

Staff , WVEC 4:19 PM. EST January 10, 2017

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Police and Fire & Rescue were on scene of a crash that involved a tanker truck, Tuesday. 

The accident occurred in the 3300 block of Pruden Blvd. just before 1 p.m. 

When emergency crews arrived they learned from a preliminary investigation that a pick-up truck was sitting at a red light when the 18-wheeler swerved to avoid hitting the truck, but still hit the back corner before running off the road and landing upright in a ditch. 

The 18-wheeler was carrying around 8,000 gallons of fuel, thankfully the tank was not punctured and did not leak. 

Portsmouth Fire & Rescue Hazmat crews assisted at the scene. 

The driver of the 18-wheeler was treated at the scene for non-life threatening injuries before he was taken to Sentara Obici Hospital. 

The crash caused a partial closure of one westbound lane of Rt. 460, as well as a portion of Robs Dr. 

The cause of the accident remains under investigation. 


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories