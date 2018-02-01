Partisan clash over sexual harassment policy for lawmakers

Sexual Harassment Complaint Form With Pen (Photo: AndreyPopov, Copyright: Andrey Popov)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Republicans and Democrats are clashing over how to strengthen sexual harassment policies governing Virginia lawmakers.



Media outlets report that Democrats say a GOP House proposal that includes mandatory sexual harassment training for legislators isn't comprehensive enough and should cover a broader range of lawmakers' activity.



A competing bill sponsored by Democratic Del. Vivian Watts, the longest serving woman in the House, failed to clear a GOP-led committee last week.



Watt says Republicans are being tone deaf on an issue about which the public cares deeply.



Republicans counter that they have been proactive in trying to stamp out sexual harassment, and that their proposed policies address Democrats' concerns.



Unlike in Congress and other state capitals, there have not been recent high-profile sexual harassment scandals in Virginia.



