Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle; driver leaves

Staff , WVEC 1:55 PM. EST February 10, 2018

GREENSVILLE, CO., Va. (WVEC) -- A man is dead after getting hit by a vehicle Saturday morning. 

Police said they responded to a report of a male lying in the median of the roadway around 8 a.m.

A preliminary investigation revealed Tyrel Young was a pedestrian walking southbound on Skippers Road, south of Brink Road when he was hit by a vehicle. The force of the impact caused him to get thrown into the median.

Officers said the driver left the scene. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

