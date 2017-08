NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating after one person was hit by a vehicle Monday night.

The pedestrian was struck near Kennebeck Ave and Sewells Pt. Rd. around 10:15 p.m.

According to police, the pedestrian is injured. The extent of those injuries is unclear at this time.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area while crews are on scene.

