Pence legal counsel is well-respected Richmond attorney

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a swearing-in ceremony in the Vice President's ceremonial office at Eisenhower Executive Office Building March 2, 2017 in Washington, DC.(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - The man who will help Vice President Mike Pence navigate investigations into possible collusion between Russia and President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign is a powerful attorney in Virginia's capital city.



Richard Cullen was hired by Pence to assist him in responding to inquiries by special counsel Robert Mueller.



Cullen was Virginia attorney general and U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia before rising to the top of one of the most prominent law firms in the state.



The chairman of the Richmond-based law firm McGuireWoods LLP has represented big names such as former House GOP Leader Tom DeLay.



Outgoing Virginia House Speaker William Howell, who has known Cullen for years, described him as a personable and dedicated attorney who's well-respected by people of all political stripes.

