Peninsula Health District searching for Golden Retriever that bit a person

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WVEC) -- The Peninsula Health District is searching for a dog that bit a person, Sunday.

According to officials, the 11-week-old Golden Retriever bit the person near the Historic Area of Colonial Williamsburg. If that dog is not found, the victim will have to receive shots to prevent rabies.

If the animal is found, they will not be taken from their owner, they will be placed under a 10 day in-home confinement.

If you have seen a dog that fits that description, please call the Peninsula Health District - Williamsburg Area Environmental Health Office at (757) 603-4277. If you are calling after hours, please contact James City County Animal Control at (757) 253-1800.

Virginia state law requires that all dogs and cats be vaccinated when they are between 3 and 4-years-old. If you have any questions about animal vaccinations, please contact your veterinarian.

