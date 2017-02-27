Peninsula health officials looking for dog that bit person at park

Virginia Department of Health (Photo: Twitter- Virginia Department of Health)

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) -- The Peninsula Health District officials are looking for a dog that bit a person at Grove Community Park on February 26.

It is described as a medium sized, brown dog.

If the dog is not found, the victim may have to undergo treatment for the prevention of rabies.

Once found, the animal will not be taken away from its owner, only placed on an in-home confinement period of 10 days.

Anyone who has seen an animal that fits this description in this area is asked to contact the Peninsula Health District - Williamsburg Environmental Health at (757) 603-4277.

