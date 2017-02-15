Pentagon chief says NATO members must boost defense spending

BRUSSELS (AP) - U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis has told NATO allies that they must start increasing defense spending by year-end or the Trump administration will "moderate its commitment" to them.
That's according to a text of his remarks to the alliance's 27 other defense ministers - who are meeting in Brussels.
He's not detailing how the U.S. might lessen its commitment if NATO members fall short.
Mattis is echoing a demand made repeatedly by President Donald Trump.
The Pentagon chief says NATO must adopt a plan this year that sets milestone dates for governments to meet a military funding goal of 2 percent of gross domestic product.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs