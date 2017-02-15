Pentagon chief says NATO members must boost defense spending

The Pentagon, Washington Dc, Usa (Photo: Digital Vision./Thinkstock, (c) Digital Vision.)

BRUSSELS (AP) - U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis has told NATO allies that they must start increasing defense spending by year-end or the Trump administration will "moderate its commitment" to them.



That's according to a text of his remarks to the alliance's 27 other defense ministers - who are meeting in Brussels.



He's not detailing how the U.S. might lessen its commitment if NATO members fall short.



Mattis is echoing a demand made repeatedly by President Donald Trump.



The Pentagon chief says NATO must adopt a plan this year that sets milestone dates for governments to meet a military funding goal of 2 percent of gross domestic product.

