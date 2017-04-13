Pentagon: US drops 'mother of all bombs' in Afghanistan

This U.S. Department of Defense handout photo shows the Massive Ordinance Air Blast (MOAB) weapon March 11, 2003 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. (Photo: DoD/Getty Images)

he United States military has dropped its largest non-nuclear bomb in Afghanistan in an effort to combat ISIS, ABC News confirmed through sources at the Pentagon.

The 22,000-pound MOAB -- which stands for Massive Ordnance Air Blast but is also known as “The Mother of All Bombs” -- was dropped from a U.S. aircraft at 7 p.m. local time in the Nangarhar Province of Afghanistan. The Pentagon says a series of caves there is being used by ISIS.

General John Nicholson, Commander of Resolute Support and United States Forces in Afghanistan, ordered the use of the bomb, according to ABC News.

ABC News posted a military statement to Twitter, in which the military said it "took every precaution to avoid civilian casualties."

U.S. military statement on GBU-43 bomb used against ISIS in Afghanistan: "U.S. Forces took every precaution to avoid civilian casualties." pic.twitter.com/sWKRMhStvc — ABC News (@ABC) April 13, 2017

Nicholson called the target an "ISIS tunnel complex."

"This is the right munition to reduce these obstacles and maintain the momentum of our offensive against ISIS," the general said in the statement.

This YouTube video shows a History Channel clip of the MOAB, or GBU-43, being tested:

© 2017 ABC News