People gather in Hampton to discuss decriminalizing marijuana

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) - Over a hundred people gathered Monday night at the Bethel AME Church in Hampton to hear about decriminalization marijuana.

From talking about the black market, to race, to kids using marijuana. The conversation was all about the pros and con's of the substance.

A community member said, "We talk to our friends, we let them know how we are feeling tonight."

It was a forum filled with passion as one person was upset the Hampton Deputy Police Chief didn't come with statistics.

"Well, chief I appreciate that I was able to be here tonight to provide you with the data that you get paid to know," said a community member.

Decriminalization means fines not time in jail for having the drug.

Right now if you get caught with weed, it is a class one misdemeanor. If it is decriminalized, it would become a a civil offense. Many at Monday's event agreed with decriminalization, while others say it could affect young children.

"Young children are selling the drugs. I can smell the drug in children's hair," said a community member.

Vera Horne believes it would save taxpayers dollars for sending people to jail over the drug and would also help those struggling from a disease.

Horne said, "People who have cancer and just easing the pain because the medicines they gave made them better."

The NAACP is planning to hold other meetings like this one in the near future..

Commonwealth Attorney Anton Bell is on the fence and says he believes there should be options to expunge prior marijuana convictions.

