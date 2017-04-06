Person wanted for shooting in Suffolk arrested in New York

28-year-old Gary Lee Legette (Photo: City of Suffolk)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The U.S. Marshals Service arrested Gary Lee Legette in New York Thursday morning.

Marshals took him into custody at an apartment in the Bronx.

Legette, 28, is accused of shooting Kevon J. Artis, 28, on February 23 in the 300 block of Gloucester St. in South Suffolk.

Artis survived.

Legette faces three counts of Attempted Malicious Wounding, one count of Shoot, Cut, Stab, or Wound, one count of Shooting into Occupied Building, one count of Shooting from Vehicle, one count of Discharging Firearm in Public with Injury, and eight counts of Use of a Firearm in Commission of Felony.

