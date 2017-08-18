Petition calls for Confederate monument to be replaced with statue of Missy Elliott

Missy Elliott performs onstage during day 1 of FYF Fest 2017 on July 21, 2017 at Exposition Park in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Christopher Polk, 2017 Getty Images)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- The debate over whether or not to take down Confederate monuments has been a hot topic across the country, and Hampton Roads is no exception.

One person from Portsmouth hopes to not merely take down a Confederate monument in Olde Towne, but to replace it with a state of rapper and Portsmouth native, Missy Elliott.

Nathan Coflin started a petition on Change.org to gain support for the swap.

Coflin writes, "Who better to encapsulate the culture and spirit of the city enshrined in a new monument than Grammy Award winning rapper, dancer, and record producer Missy 'Misdemeanor' Elliott?"

Missy, also known as Melissa Arnette Elliott, was born in Portsmouth on July 1, 1971. She has acted in several shows and movies, as well as producing several hit records.

Coflin's petition needs 100 signatures. As of Friday night, that petition has already gained 55 supporters.

"Together we can put white supremacy down, flip it, and reverse it," reads the petition. "Join me in getting City Council to recent this statue in honor of all those in the great City of Portsmouth who work it each and every day."

If the petition reaches its intended goal, it will be presented to Mayor John L. Rowe, Vice Mayor Paige Cherry, and city council.

To read the petition in full, or to add your support, visit the change.org website.

