Pokémon Go is doing something special this Valentine's Day

Do you want to catch them all this Valentine’s Day? The creators of Pokémon Go sure hope so.

Pokémon Go users will have the chance to earn more points as the game "shares the love" in honor of Valentine's Day. On Tuesday, Niantic Labs announced an in-game event, which runs through February 18, will allow players to earn double the amount of candy they normally would, according to a statement from Pokémon.

Pokémon Go is an augmented reality game that accesses a smartphone's GPS and camera to allow players to explore their surroundings in search of Pokémon creatures.

According to Pokémon, pink characters like Clefable and Jigglypuff, will also appear more often in the game.

On social media, the reaction to the in-game event was mostly positive, with some saying they plan on spending their Valentine's Day not in the arm's of a loved one, but searching for pink Pokémon.

Thank you @PokemonGoApp for making my Valentine's Day this year not as depressing and dreadful as the last 7 Valentine's days! — Christopher Michael (@CRaggs13) February 8, 2017

🆘In search of friends to play Pokémon Go for the next week for the Valentine's Event🆘 — Rocky (@ItsJustRocko) February 8, 2017

