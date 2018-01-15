WVEC
Police: 10-year-old shot in mishap, 14-year-old charged

Associated Press , WVEC 4:37 PM. EST January 15, 2018

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina police are charging a 14-year-old with the accidentally shooting of 10-year-old boy in the stomach.
    
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said Monday the 14-year-old is charged with possession of a firearm by a minor.
    
The victim is recovering from surgery after the shooting Sunday afternoon. Investigators said there were multiple juveniles in the home when the boy was shot.

