Police: 10-year-old shot in mishap, 14-year-old charged

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina police are charging a 14-year-old with the accidentally shooting of 10-year-old boy in the stomach.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said Monday the 14-year-old is charged with possession of a firearm by a minor.
The victim is recovering from surgery after the shooting Sunday afternoon. Investigators said there were multiple juveniles in the home when the boy was shot.
© 2018 Associated Press
