Police: 83-year-old woman hit by car while riding bike

Staff , WVEC 3:42 PM. EDT April 03, 2017

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating after an 83-year-old woman was struck by a car, while riding a bike, Monday morning. 

The accident happened around 11:30 a.m. on John Tyler Highway. 

The woman was taken to VCU Medical Center Hospital in Richmond with life-threatening injuries. 

The highway was closed in both directions for 2 hours while crews were on scene. All lanes have since been reopened. 

There is no word on if the driver will face any charges at this time. 

