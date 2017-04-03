Police: 83-year-old woman hit by car while riding bike

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating after an 83-year-old woman was struck by a car, while riding a bike, Monday morning.
The accident happened around 11:30 a.m. on John Tyler Highway.
The woman was taken to VCU Medical Center Hospital in Richmond with life-threatening injuries.
The highway was closed in both directions for 2 hours while crews were on scene. All lanes have since been reopened.
There is no word on if the driver will face any charges at this time.
