Police are investigating a Hampton homicide

Just two days into the new year and Hampton police are investigating a homicide.

Staff , WVEC 11:19 PM. EST January 02, 2018

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Hampton Police are investigating a shooting that killed one on Tuesday.

The shooting occurred in the 2100 block of Kecoughtan Road around 6:15 p.m.

Once on the scene, police located a man inside an apartment building suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information about this homicide to call them at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or (757)727-6111.

No further information has been released. This is a developing story, stick with 13News Now for updates.

