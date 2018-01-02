Police are investigating a Hampton homicide

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Hampton Police are investigating a shooting that killed one on Tuesday.

The shooting occurred in the 2100 block of Kecoughtan Road around 6:15 p.m.

Once on the scene, police located a man inside an apartment building suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hampton Police investigating a homicide regarding a man at the Colonial Landing Apartments. We are awaiting more info from police. #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/1wPWhj0zGI — Robert Boyd (@13robertboyd) January 3, 2018

The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information about this homicide to call them at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or (757)727-6111.

No further information has been released. This is a developing story, stick with 13News Now for updates.

