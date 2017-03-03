Police arrest 60-year-old suspect minutes after robbery

(Photo: The City of Norfolk)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Police arrested a 60-year-old man minutes after he robbed a Wells Fargo, Thursday afternoon.

According to officials, the suspect walked into the bank on Montcello Ave. just before 4 p.m. He walked up to a teller and demanded money. The tell gave in to his demands, and the suspect ran away with an undisclosed amount of money.

Officers responded quickly to the scene and searched the area near Church St. and Princess Anne Rd.

Jimmy E. Simons was taken into custody following the search. He has been charged with robbery and is currently being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

(© 2017 WVEC)