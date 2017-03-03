Woman shot while in Norfolk home, suspect arrested

(Photo: City of Norfolk)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Police have arrested one man in connection with a shooting that left a woman injured, Thursday evening.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the 1600 block of Harmon St.

When police arrived on scene they found a man running away. After chasing him for a short while, Antoine Harris was taken into custody.

While searching for Harris, officers found a 31-year-old woman inside of a home suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to survive.

Harris has been charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and shooting into an occupied dwelling. He is currently in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

