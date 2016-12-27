Police arrest man who allegedly opened fire on victim sitting in his car

Jaquan Martez Belsches (Photo: City of Hampton)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Police have made an arrest in a shooting that left one man seriously injured earlier this month.

Officials arrested 22-year-old Jaquan Martez Belsches, Tuesday.

Martez was arrested in connection to a shooting that happened on December 10th.

That shooting occurred in the 1st block of Azalea Dr. just after 11 p.m.

When emergency crews arrived they found a 24-year-old man from Newport News suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. That victim was taken to a local area hospital where he was treated for life-threatening injuries.

According to officials, the victim was sitting a vehicle in the when Belsches opened fire. The victim was struck multiple times.

Belsches has been charged with one count of Aggravated Malicious Wounding, and one count of Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony.