Police arrest man who allegedly opened fire on victim sitting in his car

Staff , WVEC 4:51 PM. EST December 27, 2016

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Police have made an arrest in a shooting that left one man seriously injured earlier this month. 

Officials arrested 22-year-old Jaquan Martez Belsches, Tuesday. 

Martez was arrested in connection to a shooting that happened on December 10th. 

That shooting occurred in the 1st block of Azalea Dr. just after 11 p.m. 

When emergency crews arrived they found a 24-year-old man from Newport News suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. That victim was taken to a local area hospital where he was treated for life-threatening injuries. 

According to officials, the victim was sitting a vehicle in the when Belsches opened fire. The victim was struck multiple times. 

Belsches has been charged with one count of Aggravated Malicious Wounding, and one count of Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony. 


