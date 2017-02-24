Police arrest multiple gang members, searching for others

Jhamie T. Valentine (Photo: Portsmouth Police)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Several members of a local gang, known at "Swag Over Everything" or S.O.E., were arrested Friday evening.

According to investigators the members of the S.O.E. gang are known to display their "Swag" by dressing fashionable, and doing "whatever it took to maintain respect in the gang world."

The gang members were known to commit crimes such as burglary.

11 members of the gang now face a combined 89 charges. Some of them charged with multiple crimes such as Gang Participation, Burglary, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Receipt of Stolen Firearm, Conspiracy, Grand Larceny, Destruction of Property, Trespassing, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Obstruction of Justice.

Nine people have been arrested, seven of those people were minors.

Officials are still looking for 18-year-old Jhamie Valentine and another 18-year-old man who was not named.

Valentine has several active warrants for Gang Participation, Receipt of Stolen Firearm, and Conspiracy.

If you know where Valentine is, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

(© 2017 WVEC)