Police arrest suspect in connection to string of burglaries

Kevin Farmer (Photo: Gloucester Co. Sheriff's Office)

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WVEC) -- Police have made an arrest in connection to a string of burglaries.

Kevin Farmer was arrested on February 9, after a break-in at a work shop lot of Peninsula Heating and Air.

Farmer was charged with two counts of Burglary, six counts of Grand Larceny, and four counts of Possession of Burglary tools.

The charges are a result of a string of recent burglaries. Places stolen from include the Gloucester Moose Lodge, Peninsula Heating and Air, and Gloucester Youth Baseball.

Farmer is currently being held by the Sheriff's Office without bond.

