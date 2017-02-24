Police attempt to negotiate with man who may be holding woman against her will

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are currently on scene of an active negotiation.

Several roadways have been closed while police investigate a possible domestic situation in the 200 block of West 31st St.

Police arrived on scene after receiving multiple reports just before midnight.

According to officials a man and woman are inside a residence, but officials have not been able to make direct contact with them.

Information obtained during the investigation leads police to believe the woman is being held against her will. Both people do know each other.

Norfolk Police Hostage Crisis Negotiators are on scene and are speaking with the people inside the home. They are continuing to communicate for a peaceful resolution.

The following roads have been closed from any unnecessary foot or vehicle traffic:

100 and 200 block of West 31st St.

200 block of West 32nd St.

Police say there is no threat to public safety and no evacuations have been made.

