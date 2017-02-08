WVEC
Police attempt to pull man from the water below HRBT

Staff , WVEC 4:17 PM. EST February 08, 2017

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Emergency crews were called to the Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel after receiving calls about a pedestrian on the southeast side of the bridge, Wednesday. 

Crews were sent to the bridge just before 3 p.m.

When officials arrived they found a person in the water below. A ring was tossed to the person and he was pulled to the shore on the Norfolk side of the water. 

A Norfolk Police boat is currently in the water attempting to bring the subject on board. 

