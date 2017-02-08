Police attempt to pull man from the water below HRBT

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Emergency crews were called to the Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel after receiving calls about a pedestrian on the southeast side of the bridge, Wednesday.
Crews were sent to the bridge just before 3 p.m.
When officials arrived they found a person in the water below. A ring was tossed to the person and he was pulled to the shore on the Norfolk side of the water.
A Norfolk Police boat is currently in the water attempting to bring the subject on board.
