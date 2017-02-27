WVEC
Police: Couple stole over $400 worth of meat

Staff , WVEC 4:36 PM. EST February 27, 2017

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects who stole over $400 worth of meat. 

The items were stolen on Saturday, February 4, from a store in the Greenbrier section of the city. 


The man and woman walked out of the store with the stolen meat and left in a white Ford van. 

If you have any idea who these people are, call the Chesapeake Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. 

