Police find thousands of images of child pornography in Norfolk man's home

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A 64-year-old man is facing a minimum of 5 years in prison after pleading guilty to receiving child pornography.

According to court documents, Charles McClung was a member of an online message board that was dedicated to trading child pornography.

The board, which was hosted on the dark web, had over 1,500 members at one point. Agents with Homeland Security began investigating it in September 2015.

McClung was identified as being a member and downloading content in December 2015. His activity led to investigators getting a search warrant for his home, where thousands of images of child pornography were found.

McClung faces a minimum sentence of 5 years in prison and a maximum of 20. He was be officially sentenced on January 17, 2018.

