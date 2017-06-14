Police: Gunman asked to speak with someone before shooting into apartment

Emergency vehicle (Photo: barbol88)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating after someone fired multiple shots at an apartment Tuesday night.

The shots were fired at an apartment in the 500 block of Logan Place.

According to the woman who lives in the apartment, a man with a gun began knocking on her door just before 11:30 p.m. He was wearing Army fatigues and dark pants.

The woman was upstairs in her son's bedroom when she looked out the window and saw the man. She told police that he asked for someone but she closed the window and walked away, that was when the suspect began to shoot into the home.

Investigators found several casings in the parking lot just outside the apartment.

No one was injured, but the apartment suffered damage.

No suspect information has been released.

If you have any information, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

