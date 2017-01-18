Police investigate after gunshot victim walks into Portsmouth hospital

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating after a shooting left one person injured, Wednesday evening.
Officers learned of the shooting after the victim walked into a local area hospital with a gunshot wound to his shoulder.
Officials were called to the hospital just after 8:15 p.m.
The victim's injuries appear to be non-life threatening.
No suspect information is available.
Officials have not said where the shooting actually occurred at this time.
