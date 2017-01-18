WVEC
Police investigate after gunshot victim walks into Portsmouth hospital

Staff , WVEC 8:57 PM. EST January 18, 2017

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating after a shooting left one person injured, Wednesday evening. 

Officers learned of the shooting after the victim walked into a local area hospital with a gunshot wound to his shoulder. 

Officials were called to the hospital just after 8:15 p.m. 

The victim's injuries appear to be non-life threatening. 

No suspect information is available.

Officials have not said where the shooting actually occurred at this time. 

