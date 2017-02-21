Police investigate fatal crash in Middlesex Co.

MIDDLESEX CO., Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened Tuesday afternoon.

Virginia State Police arrived at the scene at the intersection of Rt.. 707 on Rt. 33. just before 2 p.m.

Upon arrival, officials learned that 2007 Ford Edge, driven by 79-year-old George Jacobson, pulled away from a stop sign right in front of a 1995 Jepp Cherokee driven by 44-year-old Chad Brien Winget.

The jeep struck the driver's side of the Ford Edge. Jacobson was taken to Walter Reed Hospital in Gloucester Co. where he died from his injuries.

There were no signs of alcohol or drug use being contributing factors.

